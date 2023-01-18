Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,005,000 after buying an additional 306,062 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 13.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,044,000 after purchasing an additional 378,506 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Entegris by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,742,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,677,000 after purchasing an additional 69,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,984,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,508,000 after buying an additional 381,204 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. TheStreet cut shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

