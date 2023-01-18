Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Trading 5.4% Higher

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.53. 8,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 534,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Enhabit Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $265.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.62 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 7.76%. Research analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 2,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregory S. Rush bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,615.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $164,903.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,886,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,827,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,566,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,662,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

