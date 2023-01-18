Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Up 73.5% in December

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the December 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GDLNF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 21,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,891. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

Get Energy Transition Minerals alerts:

Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transition Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transition Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.