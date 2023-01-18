Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Up 73.5% in December

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the December 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GDLNF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 21,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,891. Energy Transition Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.
Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile
