Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Trading Up 24.7 %
EFOI opened at $0.70 on Monday. Energy Focus has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.82.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 276.44% and a negative net margin of 137.48%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. Analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Focus (EFOI)
