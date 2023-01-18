Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Up 24.7 %

EFOI opened at $0.70 on Monday. Energy Focus has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 276.44% and a negative net margin of 137.48%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. Analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

