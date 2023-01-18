Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Tops $12.45 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Energi has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $169,627.64 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00077018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00056082 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023853 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000266 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,428,279 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.