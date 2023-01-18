Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$14.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$9.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.58% from the company’s previous close.

EFX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.94.

Shares of TSE:EFX traded up C$0.29 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.96. The company had a trading volume of 479,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$4.99 and a 1 year high of C$10.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$392.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$375.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 1.3469232 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at C$398,725.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

