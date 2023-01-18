ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the December 15th total of 73,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 278,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $4.25 price target on ENDRA Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ENDRA Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NDRA opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.84. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

