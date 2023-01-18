Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 2,236 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $43.59. 881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,148. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $49.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.