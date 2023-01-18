Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 10,978 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $150.89. 64,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144,560. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $266.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

