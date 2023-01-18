Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after acquiring an additional 371,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after acquiring an additional 258,396 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.78. 87,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,495. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.63.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

