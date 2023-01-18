Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,516,000 after buying an additional 706,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,553,000 after buying an additional 567,709 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,698,000 after buying an additional 362,744 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,220,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,212,000 after buying an additional 282,192 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,229.0% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 271,309 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $68.24. 712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,488. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $73.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

