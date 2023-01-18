Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,630,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 138,939 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,141 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.41. 36,620 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37.

