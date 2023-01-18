Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $68.24. 712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,488. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $73.24.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

