Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,160,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,847. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.