Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MCD traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,186. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.43. The stock has a market cap of $198.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.46.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

