Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS NULV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. 623,088 shares of the company were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.