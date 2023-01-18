Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.67. 1,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,901. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.58. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $105.80.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

