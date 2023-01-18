Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 2,236 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.59. 881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,148. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

