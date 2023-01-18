Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. New York Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,914,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.74. 68,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.47 and its 200 day moving average is $359.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

