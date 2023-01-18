Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,951 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,487,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,558,000 after acquiring an additional 137,640 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 637,784 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 269.6% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,160,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,186,000 after acquiring an additional 846,196 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 717,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,847. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

