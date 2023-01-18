Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $41,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after buying an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $66,797,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $69,959,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,423. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

