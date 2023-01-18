Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 126.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:NULV traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. 623,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25.

