Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 20,833 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $41,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.04. 20,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,423. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.