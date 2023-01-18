Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 12,261 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tenret Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.72. The stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,535. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

