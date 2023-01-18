Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 113,231 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,974.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,231 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.26. 708,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,368,758. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.88.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

