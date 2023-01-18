Emocoin (EMO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,966.71

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, Emocoin has traded flat against the dollar. Emocoin has a market cap of $35.70 million and approximately $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emocoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00427940 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,289.69 or 0.30038216 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.16 or 0.00764889 BTC.

Emocoin Token Profile

Emocoin’s launch date was April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Emocoin is linktr.ee/emo.coin. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emocoin’s official website is www.emo.network.

Emocoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

