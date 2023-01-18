Ellevest Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SONY opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.83. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $121.70.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

