Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $415.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $438.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.94.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

