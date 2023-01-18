Ellevest Inc. Has $454,000 Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in SAP by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in SAP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SAP by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in SAP by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SAP by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average of $95.72. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The firm has a market cap of $137.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($103.26) to €100.00 ($108.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.07.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

