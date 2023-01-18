Ellevest Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 369.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,246,000 after buying an additional 1,593,884 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $73,962,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 264.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after purchasing an additional 769,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 38.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,105,000 after purchasing an additional 652,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equity Residential Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

NYSE:EQR opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $67.52. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

