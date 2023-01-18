Ellevest Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Down 0.6 %

AFL opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.76.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

