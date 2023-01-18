Ellevest Inc. Grows Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after buying an additional 39,115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $1,084,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

