Ellevest Inc. Grows Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,646,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at about $30,744,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,817.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after buying an additional 135,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.67.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB opened at $229.98 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $263.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 43.58%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

