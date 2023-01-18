Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $315.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.19. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $213.16 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

