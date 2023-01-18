Ellevest Inc. Acquires 1,585 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Down 1.6 %

ITT stock opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $98.57.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

