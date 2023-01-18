Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.81

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.81 and last traded at C$19.80, with a volume of 49781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.50.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.07. The company has a market cap of C$7.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.34.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$290.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.