Electroneum Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $40.35 million and $27,247.12 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Electroneum Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,937,437,683 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
