Electroneum Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $40.35 million and $27,247.12 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001024 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012291 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,937,437,683 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

