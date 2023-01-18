Efinity Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $48.89 million and $1.26 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 98.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00433540 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,465.12 or 0.30431335 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.09 or 0.00753545 BTC.

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,244,049 tokens. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

