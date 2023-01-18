Edify Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Shares Up 0.1%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Edify Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Institutional Trading of Edify Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 35.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 32.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 1.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

