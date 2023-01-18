Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Cut by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $25,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $152.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,290. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.25. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $218.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.