Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 128.9% from the December 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 45.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 391,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 122,723 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $344,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock remained flat at $10.62 during trading on Wednesday. 305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,283. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

