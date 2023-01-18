EAC Price Hits $0.0348 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. EAC has a market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $8,096.61 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded up 178.5% against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00403289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016474 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001371 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018368 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03677699 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,562.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

