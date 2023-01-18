EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11.02 Million

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, EAC has traded up 196.9% against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $11.02 million and $5,399.72 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00412318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016230 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000801 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03623348 USD and is up 39.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,295.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

