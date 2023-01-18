Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 15,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 12,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Duos Technologies Group Stock Up 11.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.73.
Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 359.69% and a negative net margin of 47.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group
Duos Technologies Group Company Profile
Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.
