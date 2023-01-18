Dragonchain (DRGN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $33,020.82

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $33,020.82 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003024 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 85.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00422360 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,192.60 or 0.29646533 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00776201 BTC.
About Dragonchain
Dragonchain was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars.
