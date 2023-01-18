Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 4.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 41.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 333,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 98,451 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,557,000. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $3,824,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.86. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $64.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

