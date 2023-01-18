Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 1,330 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 0.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $18,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 104.2% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

VPU traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.98. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

