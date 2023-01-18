Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.9% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 749,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,248,000 after acquiring an additional 99,931 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.36. 106,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,497,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 74.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.