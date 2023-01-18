Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 38,921.4% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 240,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 239,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $352.07. The stock had a trading volume of 85,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

