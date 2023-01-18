Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 34.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.37. 140,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,570,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $179.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

